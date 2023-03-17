Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Purchases $202,500.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Andrew Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

