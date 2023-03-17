Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,051.22 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,355,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.