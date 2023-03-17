Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading Down 1.9%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

