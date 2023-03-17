Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS BMAY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.