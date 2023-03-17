Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS XBJL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.