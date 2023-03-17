Injective Protocol (INJ) Tops One Day Volume of $60.66 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $326.47 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00016836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like [Binance](https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/binance/), [Pantera](https://www.panteracapital.com/) and [Hashed](https://www.hashed.com/).The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

