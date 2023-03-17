Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Infosys Stock Down 1.5 %

INFY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,036. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

