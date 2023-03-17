Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.
Infosys Stock Down 1.5 %
INFY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,036. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.