Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $337.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

