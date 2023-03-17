Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

