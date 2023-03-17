Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,412. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

