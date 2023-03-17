Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 196530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.19.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Further Reading

