Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

