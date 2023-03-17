Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 305.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

