Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

