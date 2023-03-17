Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 118,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.