Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

