Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $218.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

