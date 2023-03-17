Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

ENPH opened at $201.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.83.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

