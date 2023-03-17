Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 679,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,189. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

