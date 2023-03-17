Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 679,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,189. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.