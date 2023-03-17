Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 299 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $48,710.28.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 515,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.