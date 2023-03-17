Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 63.7% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $791.41 million and approximately $152.67 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

