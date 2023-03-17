ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

