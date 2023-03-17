ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3333661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,122 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

