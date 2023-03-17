Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.47.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

