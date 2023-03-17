iExec RLC Market Capitalization Hits $130.55 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $130.55 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00031579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020223 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00203145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,259.33 or 0.99820946 BTC.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.56298299 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,258,977.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

