IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,863. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

