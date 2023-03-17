ICON Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. ICON has a total market cap of $202.11 million and $7.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,315,324 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

