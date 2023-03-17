ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.70.
ICON Public stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 170,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,320. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
