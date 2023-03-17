Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.11

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.11 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 178.80 ($2.18). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 174.90 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,990,602 shares changing hands.

IBST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of £687.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

