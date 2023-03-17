IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

