IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.