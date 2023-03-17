i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading 5.8% Higher

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,491,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 949,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
IAUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $539.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
