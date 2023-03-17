i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading 5.8% Higher

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,491,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 949,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $539.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.