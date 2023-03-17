Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $48.23 million and $1,853.41 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

