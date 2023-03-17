Hxro (HXRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.36 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $1,551.31 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

