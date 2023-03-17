Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 1.7 %

HUN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.