Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 10.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 15,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$703,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

