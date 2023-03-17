Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,885. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $860.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

