HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $399.12 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.11 and its 200-day moving average is $313.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.