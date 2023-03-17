Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.83). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 143,380 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.97.
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
