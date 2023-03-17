Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) vs. Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Critical Review

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital 20.19% 12.04% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 0.80 $954.52 million $1.79 4.48

Risk & Volatility

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.