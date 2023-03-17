Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 322,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

