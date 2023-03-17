Hop Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.08 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

