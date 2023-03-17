Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00007582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $105.13 million and approximately $71.60 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00364781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,240.39 or 0.26513569 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

