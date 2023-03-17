Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.84. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 26,798 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
