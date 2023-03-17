Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. The company has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

