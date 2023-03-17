Hoese & Co LLP Buys 2,900 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 279,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,353,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,916,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.60. 3,808,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

