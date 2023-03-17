Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.02. 20,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.34 and its 200-day moving average is $274.18. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $355.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

