Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

