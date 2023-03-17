Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.67). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.67), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.90.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

