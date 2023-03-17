HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DINO opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

