Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 972,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,600. The stock has a market cap of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

